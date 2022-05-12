Ray Rice Omitted From NFL's Video: Fans React

OWINGS MILLS, MD - MAY 23: Running back Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens addresses a news conference with his wife Janay (not pictured) at the Ravens training center on May 23, 2014 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Rice spoke publicly for the first time since facing felony assault charges stemming from a February incident involving Janay at an Atlantic City casino. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Earlier today, former NFL running back Arian Foster dropped a sweet video chronicling his impressive game-worn jersey collection.

Included in the clip was a jersey belonging to ex-Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice. But when the NFL repurposed Foster's video on its own Twitter channel, the Rice jersey was nowhere to be found.

Foster himself took note of the omission.

Rice is not the only player whose jersey the NFL account erased. Former Raiders and Texans punter Shane Lechler also didn't make the cut.

However, Rice's absence is more notable, because he was definitely left out of the post because of how he exited the NFL: following an embarrassing and brutal domestic violence arrest for striking his then-fiancée.

Rice last played in the NFL during the 2013 season. He officially announced he was done with football in 2018.

As of January, Rice was working as an advocate against domestic violence, speaking with college and professional football teams.

“You can check my body of work,” Rice told NFL.com. “The most humbling piece for me is peer-to-peer, being able to speak to colleges and different teams and give them my life story without making excuses.”