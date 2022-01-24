Referees For AFC, NFC Championship Games Announced

NFL officiating has (as usual) been a major factor in the playoffs so far. So a lot of attention is going to be paid to who the referees are for Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship Games.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the referees for the two championship games have been determined. For the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Titans, it will be Bill Vinovich. The NFC Championship Game will be officiated by Carl Cheffers.

Vinovich has been a consistent presence between Conference Championship Weekend and Super Bowl Sunday over the years. He’s officiated seven of the last eight. His NFL experience goes back 20 years.

But Vinovich is perhaps most known for being the man in charge in the controversial 2018 NFC Championship Game. Saints fans certainly have no love for the man after their no-call on a clear pass interference play cost them a trip to the Super Bowl and triggered national outrage.

Carl Cheffers has been an NFL referee since 2008 and has officiated some very memorable games over his career. He’s been in charge of two Super Bowls – including last years – and is in his 16th postseason assignment.

Like Bill Vinovich, Cheffers has also received plenty of criticism for his officiating crew over the years. He received substantial criticism for excessive penalties against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Let’s just hope that officiating doesn’t become a big issue this coming Sunday.

The last thing we need is more rules getting in the way of what has been a remarkable playoffs.