Refs Apparently Missed Another Penalty In Bucs vs. Falcons

The NFL officials are getting condemned for a controversial roughing the passer call that helped Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers escape with a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Yet right after a questionable penalty favoring the Bucs, the referees might have missed a call to their disadvantage.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington was among a few onlookers to note the Falcons got away with pass inference on wide receiver Scotty Miller in the previous play. Had officials caught the "blatant PI" on Atlanta, Tampa Bay would have had a chance to ice the game in the red zone.

The roughing call will draw more attention because of the perception that the NFL is unfairly helping Brady with favorable calls no other quarterbacks receive. Some fans already felt the league has gone overboard to protect passers from any contact.

However, this sequence serves as a reminder that nearly NFL play has something that could get called or not called the opposite way.

A roughing penalty on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett turned a third-down sack into a Buccaneers first down. They ran down the clock after one more first down to preserve a 21-15 lead that was once 21-0.

Human officiating will never be perfect, but nobody wants to see any critical errors late in a close game. The referees appeared to make two that essentially canceled each other out.