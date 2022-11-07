Refs Missed Big Penalty In Bucs vs. Rams Finish

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A week after the NFL referees called a controversial penalty on Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore, they missed a similar one on Jalen Ramsey.

Following a goal-line stop against Tom Brady and the Bucs, the Rams star took off his helmet on the field.

However, unlike the Falcons vs. Panthers finish, no penalty was called this time.

"So when Jalen Ramsey takes his helmet off on the field after a big stop it’s NOT a penalty but when DJ Moore does it after a TD it IS a penalty. Got it," Matthew Berry tweeted.

"Jalen Ramsey just took his helmet off on the field after making a TD saving play. @NFLOfficiating is this a penalty or not? Please tell us," Tony Dungy added.

"By the way this was the same crew that officiated last week’s Carolina-Atlanta game. They called the penalty on DJ Moore last week for taking his helmet off but didn’t call it on Jalen Ramsey this week????"

Ramsey took off his helmet following his goal-line stop on Sunday evening.

The Bucs ended up coming back and notching the victory, though, improving to 4-5 on the season.