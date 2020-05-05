Reggie Bush Reacts To NCAA’s New Likeness Rule

The NCAA’s new decision on name, image and likeness is a step in the right direction for student-athletes. But it isn’t the final endgame regarding players being able to make money.

Beginning in 2021-22, student-athletes can begin to cultivate sponsorships, earn compensation off social media and explore other money-making opportunities. But Fox Sports’ Reggie Bush thinks there could be a catch to all that.

In a conversation with colleagues Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt, Bush voiced his concerns on NIL. Basically, he thinks that the NCAA and universities are still going to be able to take advantage of players.

“These universities and the NCAA, they’re in business together,” Bush said. “Like you said, they have like-minded interests. We talked about some of the sponsorships that some of these universities may have. Now, what they want to do, they want to protect their money, protect their sponsorships, while they make money off of these kids that allow them to get those sponsorships.

“Some kids may not be able to do a deal if it conflicts with the university’s deal. Well then we’re not truly getting to players being able to be paid are we? Because the NCAA is still controlling it. They still need to find a way to make money off of these kids. If they can’t do that, college football wouldn’t exist.”

"This is like a house in the middle of framing… this is going to be completed a long time from now."@joelklatt and @ReggieBush break down the proposed NCAA rules that would allow players to receive third-party compensation for their image and likeness ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mtBikquKTh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 5, 2020

Basically, Bush is contending that players’ options will still be hamstrung by the contracts and sponsorships that have previously been agreed to by the schools they play for. It’s a decent point.

As Klatt goes on to explain, this recent decision by the NCAA is just the foundation for how to deal with the issue of NIL. We’re still a long way from having a finished product.