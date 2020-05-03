The Spun

Report: 1 Free Agency Move Not An Option For Cam Newton

Cam Newton on the sideline during a game against Tampa Bay.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Andy Dalton’s quick decision to sign on as the Dallas Cowboys backup has brought renewed attention to Cam Newton’s efforts to sign in free agency.

But according to Carolina Panthers insider Joe Person, one free agency option is off the table for the former MVP. Person reported on Sunday that a source said Newton will not sign as a backup.

Per the report, Newton is going to continue to rehab from his 2019 injuries and wait for teams to examine him. In the “worst case scenario,” Newton is willing to wait out free agency until someone’s starter gets hurt.

That stance will undoubtedly reduce the field of teams he could eventually sign with. There are only a handful of NFL teams that don’t appear completely settled at the QB position right now.

It’s a fairly risky stance that Newton is taking. Several starters from last season such as Dalton and Jameis Winston have already signed on as backups elsewhere.

Had Newton been released at the outset of free agency, he might have been picked up by the likes of Indianapolis, Tennessee, the Chargers or even “Tompa Bay.”

Fortunately for Newton, starting QB positions open up with some regularity – even if only temporarily. If Newton is standing ready for someone to lose a starter, there’s a chance a contender might take a risk.

What do you think of Cam Newton’s free agency stance?

