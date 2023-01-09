Report: 1 NFL Franchise 'Actively' Pursuing Tom Brady

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tom Brady's time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers isn't over yet, but it might be soon.

The 45-year-old quarterback is set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round a week from tonight. Dallas and Tampa Bay will kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

But once Brady's season is over, the free agency pursuits will really begin.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, one franchise is already "actively" pursuing Brady.

"I can tell you, unequivocally, it is a fact. The Raiders are looking into signing Tom Brady."

Brady has been linked to the Raiders for a while now.

They probably won't be the only team that pursues him in free agency, but they could be an ideal fit, given they're led by former Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels.

Of course, it's always possible that Brady opts to return to Tampa Bay for another season.