Report: 1 NFL Franchise Could Make Run At Jim Harbaugh
Well, it's that time of the year again.
For the past several years, Jim Harbaugh's name has surfaced in NFL head coaching searches. Up until last year, no one really considered the reports to be serious.
But Harbaugh reportedly came close to leaving Michigan last year. Could he leave this year?
NFL Network believes that the Indianapolis Colts, Harbaugh's old team, could make a run at him.
"It's that time again: NFL teams are doing homework on #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. He vowed last year the door was closed. Teams aren't so sure," Ian Rapoport reported.
"A note: Jim Harbaugh's old team -- the #Colts -- currently have an opening for a head coach."
Harbaugh has a pretty great thing going at Michigan, having won two straight Big Ten championships.
But the idea of winning a Super Bowl has always been a pretty big one for Harbaugh. It wouldn't be shocking if he ended up leaving.