Report: 1 NFL Franchise Could Make Run At Jim Harbaugh

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well, it's that time of the year again.

For the past several years, Jim Harbaugh's name has surfaced in NFL head coaching searches. Up until last year, no one really considered the reports to be serious.

But Harbaugh reportedly came close to leaving Michigan last year. Could he leave this year?

NFL Network believes that the Indianapolis Colts, Harbaugh's old team, could make a run at him.

"It's that time again: NFL teams are doing homework on #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. He vowed last year the door was closed. Teams aren't so sure," Ian Rapoport reported.

"A note: Jim Harbaugh's old team -- the #Colts -- currently have an opening for a head coach."

Harbaugh has a pretty great thing going at Michigan, having won two straight Big Ten championships.

But the idea of winning a Super Bowl has always been a pretty big one for Harbaugh. It wouldn't be shocking if he ended up leaving.