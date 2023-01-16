Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley.

According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton.

"People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay Sean Payton. This is a team that is a tenant renting someone else's stadium, so who knows if Payton will ever be hired by them," Bill Simmons reportedly said on his podcast on Monday.

According to reports, the Chargers appear to be leaning toward keeping Staley.

The Chargers fell to the Jaguars in crushing fashion on Saturday evening.

The Chargers are coming off a major playoff disappointment, but it sounds like no major changes are coming - at least with the head coach.