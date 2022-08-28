Report: 1 NFL Team Wants Jimmy Garoppolo The Most

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers, though that likely won't be the case for long.

Where is he going to end up, though?

According to one former NFL GM, the Seattle Seahawks are the team that wants Jimmy G. the most.

“So what I think will happen is the Friday before the opening weekend, I think they’ll cut Jimmy G,” Mike Lombardi said. “I think that's when they’ll cut him, and then he’ll have to go do his contract and go up to Seattle and go there.

“But there is no interest in allowing Seattle to have even a week of preparation with Jimmy G to come in as their starting quarterback. But I do believe, reliably reported to me, that Seattle is the team that wants him.”

The Seahawks are planning on starting Geno Smith at quarterback, though Garoppolo could come in and take the job.

