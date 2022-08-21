Report: 1 Notable Team Remains Interested In Ndamukong Suh

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season is three weeks away from its opening Sunday kickoff, but Ndamukong Suh remains unsigned.

While the 35-year-old defensive tackle is still on the open market, at least one team remains interested.

According to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, the Las Vegas Raiders are eyeing Suh, but price remains a possible deterrent. Reed said Suh is asking for an annual value of $9 million per year.

Suh hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2016, but he also hasn't fallen off a cliff. After recovering four fumbles -- and returning two for touchdowns -- in 2019, he posted six sacks in each of his last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay finished those seasons first, first, and third in rushing yards allowed.

The 2010 No. 2 pick has also remained highly durable. Suh hasn't missed a game since 2011, and he's started 191 of 193 possible regular-season contests throughout his decorated career.

After allowing 18 rushing touchdowns last season, the Raiders added defensive tackles Andrew Billings and Bilal Nichols. However, Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus ranked their defensive line No. 19 in June, blaming "one of the weaker interior defensive lines in the NFL."

Suh could solidify their interior and help the Raiders stuff the run as they look to make consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 2000-02.