Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh.

Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall.

However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose.

According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team reps in training camp so far.

It would make sense to start the season with Trubisky and see how things go.

The Steelers could then turn to Pickett at some point.