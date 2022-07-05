Report: 1 Team Has Been Most 'Aggressive' With Baker Mayfield

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Baker Mayfield sweepstakes could soon heat up.

According to a report, one team has been the most "aggressive" in pursuing the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

That team just so happens to be the Carolina Panthers.

"According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have been the 'most aggressive' team when it comes to a trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield," said Panthers Wire.



This isn't much of a surprise. The Carolina Panthers have been linked to the Panthers since for most of the offseason. It makes sense too.

Matt Rhule is, by all accounts, coaching for his job this upcoming season. But he doesn't even have a quality starting quarterback right now.

Sam Darnold will likely get the start if nothing changes. The NFC franchise also has Matt Corral on the depth chart, but it's unlikely he plays much during his rookie year.

Mayfield gives the Panthers a quality starter who'd likely win the team a few more games than expected.

Will he end up in the Carolina blue this upcoming season?