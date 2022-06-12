Report: 1 Team Still Has Interest In Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

There's reportedly one team still showing interest in Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, is currently in limbo.

Will Mayfield be traded or released (or kept on the Browns roster) ahead of the 2022 regular season?

According to cleveland.com, the Carolina Panthers are still showing interest in Mayfield.

"I’m hearing the Browns and Carolina are still talking about Baker Mayfield. No matter what Carolina claims, the Panthers must know Sam Darnold is not close to the answer of being their quarterback," Terry Pluto reports.

The Panthers have made sense for Mayfield all along, but a trade has yet to happen.

