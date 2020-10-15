Report: 1 Team ‘Waving Around’ A Lot Of Money For Le’Veon Bell

Earlier this week, the New York Jets made the surprising decision to release veteran running back Le’Veon Bell.

Over the past two days, several landing spots have been mentioned for the former All-Pro running back. On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Bell is deciding between three teams.

The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are all reportedly in the sweepstakes. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the Chiefs thought they were close to a deal on Wednesday night.

However, nearly 24 hours later, Bell is still on the open market. Now we know why. According to a report from NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, the Dolphins are “waving around” a fair amount of money.

A source tells me the Miami #Dolphins are "waving around" a fair amount of money in Lev Bell's direction. As our guys reported earlier on @nflnetwork, the #Chiefs thought they were gonna get a deal done with Bell last night. But the chase continues. @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 15, 2020

It’s an interesting decision from the Dolphins, who spent money and draft capital on running backs Jordan Howard and Matt Breida in the offseason.

It’s also interesting because the New York Jets are already still on the hook for $6 million. That means Bell will receive whatever a new team is willing to pay him, plus his salary from the Jets.

Bell struggled to find success running behind a suspect Jets offensive line. He’ll be hoping for a rebirth somewhere else.

Kansas City and Buffalo would provide Bell with the opportunity to join a playoff team. Meanwhile, it sounds like the Dolphins have the largest offer on the table.

Where will Bell land next?