Report: 2 NFL Owners Took Stand Against Rams Leaving St. Louis

The Rams left St. Louis to return to Los Angeles in 2016. While the move easily passed with approval from 30 NFL owners, two didn't support the relocation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch explored the team's covert plans to move the team. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell kept Stan Kroenke's plans confidential for a year, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "piped up for Kroenke at every opportunity."

However, Mike Brown and Michael Bidwill voiced opposition among the league's owners.

Brown, whose Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Rams at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium in February, didn't think the move was necessary.

"I think all these teams are successful being where they are," Brown said at a 2015 meeting, per notes obtained by the Post-Dispatch. "Shouldn’t we be supportive of the markets that have supported us for all these years?"

Although the Arizona Cardinals also moved from St. Louis in 1987, Bidwill suggested his NFL West foe was making the league look too greedy.

"It sends a message to our fans that we are all about the Benjamins," Bidwill said at the meeting.

Brown was reportedly the only owner against anybody relocated to Los Angeles. The Chargers also moved there from San Diego in 2017.

Despite Bidwill's concerns, it's unclear if he also voted against the proposal.

Per the report, Goodell lied about having no knowledge of Kroenke of wanting to build a stadium in Los Angeles during his annual Super Bowl press conference in 2014. Kroenke and Rams executive Kevin Demoff, who worked to frame St. Louis' "downward trend as a market," kept their plan secret for a year to protect 2014 season-ticket sales.