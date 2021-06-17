Report: 2 NFL Teams Have Crossed 85 Percent Threshold

The NFL is encouraging its players to get vaccinated. Why? The expectation is that it’ll allow players more freedom, as opposed to what they had to endure during the 2020 season.

Per NFL insider Albert Breer, two teams are leading the pack in player vaccinations. Those two teams are the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.

“Sources: Two teams have crossed the much-talked about 85% threshold for player vaccinations (fully vaccinated or in the process),” Breer reported via Twitter on Thursday. “Those two are the Dolphins and Saints. Nothing’s agreed upon yet, but NFL and NFLPA have discussed relaxed protocols for teams over that threshold.”

If the NFL and NFLPA agree to relaxed protocols for vaccinated players, the Dolphins and Saints will be able to take advantage almost right away. Other teams will probably follow suit, as well.

Sources: Two teams have crossed the much-talked about 85% threshold for player vaccinations (fully vaccinated or in the process). Those two are the Dolphins and Saints. Nothing's agreed upon yet, but NFL and NFLPA have discussed relaxed protocols for teams over that threshold. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 17, 2021

Plenty of restrictions were in place within the NFL last season. The league required players and coaches to wear masks while on the sidelines. Post-game interactions were also cut down in an attempt to avoid outbreak.

“Players on the sidelines who are not substituting or preparing to enter the game and are not wearing their helmets must wear a mask or a double-layered gaiter,” the NFL announced last year, via NFL.com. “… Post-game interactions between opposing players or team staff will be limited. Players and team personnel must also wear masks and may briefly exchange greetings before promptly proceeding to their locker rooms.”

It sounds like the 2021 season will get back to normal. But it’ll widely depend on how many players get vaccinated.