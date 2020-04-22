Report: 2 Teams Inside The Top 10 Could Trade Down Tomorrow

The Spun

NFL Draft in Arlington, Texas.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The 2018 NFL Draft logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft kicks off in just over 24 hours and rumors of potential trades are floating around.

Two teams in the top 10 are reportedly considering trading down from their respective spots. Both the Carolina Panthers – at No. 7 – and the Arizona Cardinals – at No. 8 – are willing to trade down and accumulate picks.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers will trade back if a team needing offensive tackle, quarterback or cornerback help wants to jump up. Meanwhile fellow NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero mentioned the same for the Cardinals.

The two teams could be battling each other in a move down. Carolina has holes all over its roster, so trading down to accumulate draft picks made a ton of sense.

Arizona traded for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins earlier this offseason. The Cardinals were expected to target a top wide receiver in the draft, but after landing Hopkins that seems unlikely.

The team could still use help along the offensive line, so staying at No. 8 makes sense for the Cardinals. Protecting the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year – Kyler Murray – should be of utmost importance.

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

