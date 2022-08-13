Report: 46 Players Being 'Held Out' Of 1 NFL Preseason Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Preseason football can be fun if rookies are out in the spotlight. But for veteran-led teams, it's generally a snooze-fest. That'll be the case tonight when the Dolphins take on the Buccaneers.

According to a report, a total of 46 players are being "held out" of tonight's preseason action. It's big names, too, like Tom Brady, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans and Jaylen Waddle.

Why anyone would attend - or watch - tonight's preseason battle between the Dolphins and Buccaneers is a mystery. It's going to be a pretty boring showcase of the NFL.

"There are 46 players being held out of tonight's Bucs-Dolphins game. Dolphins favored by a point, and if you're betting on this, wow," said Tim Reynolds.

The actual 2022 NFL regular season can't get here soon enough. Preseason football just doesn't cut it unless a few exciting rookies are out there.