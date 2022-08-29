Report: 49ers Have 1 Least Favorite Team For Jimmy Garoppolo

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to finalize a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, even though Trey Lance is set to be the starting quarterback this season.

Garoppolo was banged up throughout the offseason before he was declared healthy when training camp rolled around.

Nothing materialized on the trade market during that time and it sounds like that's continued well into the preseason.

According to Jordan Schultz, the 49ers haven't made any progress with a Garoppolo trade. He's also reporting that 49ers general manager John Lynch doesn't want to trade Garoppolo to the Seattle Seahawks.

That second point makes sense since the Seahawks and 49ers are rivals. Seattle also seems happy with the Geno Smith-Drew Lock competition and doesn't seem to be in a rush to trade for Garoppolo.

If the 49ers can't find a trade partner by tomorrow's deadline, they'll likely just cut him.

This should be an interesting 24+ hours out in the Bay Area.