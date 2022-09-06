Report: Andy Reid's Son Makes Decision In DWI Crash Case
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is expected to plead guilty to DWI charges stemming from a crash that left a 5-year-old girl with critical injuries.
Per KCTV's Greg Dailey, court records show that Reid will enter a guilty plea on Monday morning. The son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will likely avoid a criminal trial.
Britt Reid was charged with a DWI causing a serious physical injury following a three-car clash on February 4, 2021, that left Ariel Young with a traumatic brain injury.
Courtesy of KSHB's Cameron Taylor, Britt Reid's attorney released a statement saying Reid "sincerely regrets his conduct and hopes and prays for the continued recovery for A.Y."
Per a police report, Reid said he had two or three drinks and was on Adderall at the time of the incident. The Chiefs organization reached a care plan with Young's family late last year.
According to KSHB's Tod Palmer, Reid could face up to seven years in prison.