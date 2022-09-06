Report: Andy Reid's Son Makes Decision In DWI Crash Case

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is expected to plead guilty to DWI charges stemming from a crash that left a 5-year-old girl with critical injuries.

Per KCTV's Greg Dailey, court records show that Reid will enter a guilty plea on Monday morning. The son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will likely avoid a criminal trial.

Britt Reid was charged with a DWI causing a serious physical injury following a three-car clash on February 4, 2021, that left Ariel Young with a traumatic brain injury.

Courtesy of KSHB's Cameron Taylor, Britt Reid's attorney released a statement saying Reid "sincerely regrets his conduct and hopes and prays for the continued recovery for A.Y."

Per a police report, Reid said he had two or three drinks and was on Adderall at the time of the incident. The Chiefs organization reached a care plan with Young's family late last year.

According to KSHB's Tod Palmer, Reid could face up to seven years in prison.