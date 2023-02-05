Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason.

According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions.

So, Jackson could be traded.

"Those trade calls are coming," Fowler reports.

Where could Jackson be traded?

There are several teams in need of a standout quarterback, with teams like the Raiders, Commanders, Panthers and others potentially all being in play.

Stay tuned.