Report: Antonio Brown Facing Significant NFL Punishment

The 2019 season hasn’t been kind to Antonio Brown. After being released by two NFL teams within the span of two months, Brown found himself out of the league and under investigation.

He remains a free agent, and as many as 20 teams are reportedly interested in signing the star wide receiver. The NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual assault is likely one of the reasons teams haven’t taken a shot on Brown.

His antics on social media certainly aren’t helping either.

However, there is something else at play here. According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, Brown is facing a lengthy suspension.

According to Freeman, Brown could be suspended “for at least six games” when/if he returns to the league.

Antonio Brown’s looking at a multi-game suspension, per @MikeFreemanNFL. Several sources around the league believe the NFL will suspend AB “for at least six games.” Others believe the punishment could span an entire season. pic.twitter.com/cExkuOQz4S — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 17, 2019

Brown continued his poor decision-making on social media over the weekend. He posted a video to Instagram that showed a heavy police presence outside of his home. In the video, Brown said “f*** the police.”

The former star wide receiver hasn’t played since September. With the latest news, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be back on the field any time soon.

He’s already missed a majority of the season, but it looks like he’ll miss a significant portion of next season as well – if he signs with a new team.