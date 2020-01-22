The Antonio Brown circus continued on Tuesday. This time, Brown’s trainer – Glen Holt – is at the forefront of the story.

Holt allegedly “battered” a moving truck driver outside Brown’s home in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday afternoon. The victim also claims Brown was involved in the battery, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

Holt has been arrested on account of burglary with battery. Brown remains a suspect but has yet to be arrested.

Here’s the latest on the developing story:

“Police say Brown is a suspect but he has not been arrested or charged, and attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful,” Wolfe wrote on ESPN. “The criminal investigation is ongoing and an update from police on Brown’s status is expected before noon ET on Wednesday.”

Unfortunately, the situation comes as no surprise.

Brown’s antics over the past few months have been utterly ridiculous. So much so that Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently terminated his relationship with the free-agent receiver.

Brown’s behavior over the past few months puts his NFL future very much in doubt – though he has bigger things to worry about at this point.

As of now, the police have yet to get in contact with Brown. But an update on the investigation is expected to be issued on Wednesday sometime before noon ET.

