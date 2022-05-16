Report: Baker Mayfield Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Trip

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson is reportedly taking his Browns teammates on a trip to the Bahamas for an offseason workout and some bonding.

The Browns' new quarterback is reportedly inviting his teammates on the offensive side of the ball for the trip.

However, Baker Mayfield will reportedly not be coming along.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports that Mayfield is unlikely to join Watson and his Browns teammates on the trip.

"Baker Mayfield unlikely to make this #Browns offensive trip to the Bahamas that Deshaun Watson is hosting, I'm told," she reported on Monday.

Mayfield remains a member of the Browns, though trade speculation is continuing.

Teams like the Panthers and the Seahawks have been linked to the former No. 1 overall pick.