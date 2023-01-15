Report: Bill O'Brien's Feelings On Patriots Job Revealed

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien shake hands after New England's victory at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sept. 22, 2016. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

Bill O'Brien is frequently cited as an ideal candidate to rejoin the New England Patriots as an offensive coordinator.

Outside observers may view O'Brien as a logical choice, but that doesn't necessarily mean he wants the job.

According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard (h/t NESN's Dakota Randall), O'Brien has some reservations about the role.

"Last I heard, and this can change as quickly as the Patriots' policy on commenting on contracts, he was not gung-ho about this gig due to the lack in clarity about the setup," Bedard wrote. "If Belichick told O’Brien he had autonomy, including over assistants, that might make it more attractive."

The Patriots said in a statement Thursday that they'll begin interviewing candidates for the offensive coordinator vacancy next week. However, it's unclear if that will include the University of Alabama offensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, a "very influential" person in New England's upper management "definitely wants" O'Brien.

The Patriots finished the season 26th in total offense, marking their second bottom-10 offense in three years without Tom Brady. They missed the playoffs at 8-9.