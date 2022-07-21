Report: Browns' True Interest In Cam Newton Revealed

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are searching for quarterback depth in case Deshaun Watson gets suspended to start the 2022 season.

However, Cam Newton is reportedly not a target.

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Cay Kabot, the Browns "are not expected to be interested" in the 2015 NFL MVP. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio previously reported "some chatter" on signing Newton if Watson receives a lengthy suspension.

They instead appear focused on finding a backup for Jacoby Brissett in the event that an independent judge rules to suspend Watson, who settled 20 of 24 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Per Kabot, the Browns worked out former first-round pick Josh Rosen and Watson's former Houston Texans understudy, A.J. McCarron, on Thursday.

Cleveland also isn't likely to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Although he's the most accomplished free-agent quarterback still available, Newton completed just 54.8 percent of his passes with 5.4 yards per attempt last season. The Carolina Panthers lost all five of his starts.

Yet he's still a better option than McCarron or Rosen, so it's possible the Browns may change their approach if Watson is suspended longer than expected. Per Florio, they're "bracing" for eight games, but a ban is expected to fall in the range of two to eight games.