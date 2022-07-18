Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight.

According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp.

Bucs coaches were not happy.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds],” Stroud said. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.”

There's still plenty of time for Fournette to get in shape before the start of the regular season.

Still, that's not promising.