Report: Colin Kaepernick Investment News Is Not Accurate

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

A representative for Colin Kaepernick has denied reports of the quarterback investing in the BIG3 League.

The Athletic's Shams Charania said Wednesday evening that Kaepernick will invest in Ice Cube's three-on-three basketball league, which was "on the verge of potentially shutting down."

However, a representative told The Athletic on Thursday morning that the story is "just not true."

Charania has since deleted his Twitter post from Wednesday.

Kaepernick's reported involvement was expected to help the BIG3 league to "continue operating and growing." It's unclear if claims of the league's alleged troubles are accurate.

Founded in 2017, the BIG3 is a 12-team league featuring former NBA stars such as Joe Johnson. Stephen Jackson coached Team Trilogy, led by Jarrett Jack and Amir Johnson, to a 2021 championship.

The 2022 season commenced on June 18, and Week 4 games are scheduled this Friday and Sunday.

Despite Wednesday's report, it appears the BIG3 will carry on without Kaepernick, who is attempting to play in the NFL again for the first time since 2016.