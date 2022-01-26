Report: Couple Charged With Felony For NFL Game Forgery

A Western New York couple has been arrested and charged with a felony for using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to attend the Bills-Patriots playoff game this month.

According to The Buffalo News, Amber Naab, 37, and Michael Naab, 34, of West Seneca, N.Y., have been charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a class D felony.

The Naabs were able to gain entrance to Highmark Stadium for the Bills’ win over the Patriots on January 15, but were removed from their seats in the third quarter. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the pair was already on the team’s radar due to social media posts, and an anonymous tip led to their removal.

“Without their social media posts, Flynn said the couple “probably” would have gotten away with using fake cards,” writes WIVB’s Nick Veronica and Chris Horvatits.

If convicted, the Saabs face up to seven years in prison, but Flynn conceded that he does not intend to pursue that sentence.

“I would readily admit, this is not the Kennedy assassination,” Flynn said. “I readily admit this is not the crime of the century. “At the end of the day,” he added, “I’m not going to jam them up. But I can’t just let them go.”

Proof of vaccination status has been required at Bills home games since September. The Saabs allegedly obtained blank CDC vaccination cards and falsified them with Pfizer vaccine info.

They are due in court for another hearing on February 22.