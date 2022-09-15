Report: Cowboys Are Leaning One Way With Cam Newton

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys won't find an elite quarterback to replace the injured Dak Prescott, but a former MVP is still on the open market.

Cam Newton remains the most notable free-agent option. However, the Cowboys are unlikely to go that route.

ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report) reported that they're not expected to sign the former Carolina Panthers star or trade for a notable option such as Jimmy Garoppolo or Mason Rudolph.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already suggested as much Tuesday, declaring in a 105.3 The Fan interview that Cooper Rush and Will Grier give them their "best shot" to compete during Prescott's absence.

He said any talent edge an outside acquisition could offer would be offset by an acclimation period to learn the offense. Rush and Grier, meanwhile, are already familiar with their playbook.

While an initial report anticipated Prescott missing six to eight weeks with a fractured right thumb suffered in Week 1, the Cowboys are not placing their star quarterback on the injured reserve. Optimism of him returning within the next four games could further dissuade them from seeking outside assistance.

Once of the NFL's most dynamic players, Newton has struggled to unlock that same gear in recent years. He posted 2,657 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns in 15 starts for the New England Patriots in 2020

When a Sam Darnold injury sparked a Panthers reunion last year, Newton completed just 54.8 percent of his passes and posted a 64.4 quarterback rating.

Based on those lackluster results, the Cowboys may rather take their chances with Rush. With the team since 2017, he pulled off a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings in his only start last season.

The 28-year-old will get another chance when the Cowboys face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.