Report: Dark Horse Team Is Hanging Around For Sean Payton

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is the biggest name on the NFL coaching market right now.

Payton has already interviewed with the Texans, Broncos, and Panthers and will meet with the Cardinals Thursday. He was scheduled to have a second meeting with Denver, but that is currently delayed, according to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan.

Besides those four franchises, another unnamed team is lurking, per ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.

"I was told there is also a team waiting in the wings watching all of this and could make a move if they get 'their ducks in a row,'" Russini tweeted this morning.

Let the speculation begin. Is Russini talking about the Dallas Cowboys, who have been linked endlessly to Payton over the last couple of years? Jerry Jones is standing by Mike McCarthy for now, but we know he's liable to change his mind about anything.

Could she mean the Colts, the only team looking for a head coach? Indianapolis has not spoken with Payton, even as they continue to rack up interviews.

Maybe there's another "mystery team" that no one is thinking of. Stay tuned.