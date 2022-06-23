Report: Deshaun Watson Discipline Settlement Talks Fell Apart

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The NFL has yet to complete its investigation into Deshaun Watson, who settled 20 of 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct earlier this week.

According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, the NFL and NFL Players Association are discussing a discipline settlement. However, talks "fell apart" regarding the length of a suspension.

Sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano that "there's at least a chance" the investigation is almost complete, but the NFL hasn't offered any timetables.

Some people in the league reportedly "would prefer to wait" for information from the remaining lawsuits before reaching a decision in fear of new details making their ruling seem "insufficient." Yet others don't want the situation to drag into the regular season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the NFL wants a "lengthy suspension" for Watson. In the past, commissioner Roger Goodell held autonomy over disciplinary decisions, but that's not the case under the new collective bargaining agreement.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the NFL and NFLPA have chosen former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson to rule as an impartial arbitrator.

Watson will likely receive a suspension of some sorts before beginning his career with the Cleveland Browns, who gave him a whopping $230 million guaranteed after acquiring the quarterback from the Houston Texans.