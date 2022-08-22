Report: Details Emerge From Ravens' Offer To Lamar Jackson

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have yet to agree to a longterm contract extension.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported some notable details on the situation prior to Sunday night's Ravens vs. Cardinals preseason game.

According to the Fox Sports insider, the Ravens have offered Jackson more money than the Cardinals gave Murray. The Cardinals quarterback signed a five-year extension at roughly $46.1 million per season.

Glazer added that it could be difficult for the Ravens and Jackson to work out a deal.

Murray and Deshaun Watson have both landed huge contract extensions this offseason.

Jackson is a natural candidate to be next, though he reportedly wants a hefty amount of money guaranteed.

The Ravens quarterback could get into a franchise tag situation moving forward, too.