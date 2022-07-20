Report: Details Have Emerged From Daniel Snyder's Superyacht

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Amid a Congressional investigation into the Washington Commanders organization, Daniel Snyder has reportedly sailed away on his luxury yacht.

Sayan Chakravarty of Luxury Launches detailed the massive boat, which the NFL team's owner purchased for $192 million.

The Lady S superyacht, delivered from a Netherlands builder in 2019, can fit up to 12 guests in seven cabins. Amenities include golf, basketball, football, and volleyball facilities, a large swimming pool, and a 200-inch TV on the outdoor aft deck.

There's also a $3 million IMAX theater that Chakravarty described as Snyder's "main request."

"The 12-seat theater is so big that the vessel had to be designed around it, overcoming the challenge of sound-proofing to isolate the theater from the engine noise and meeting IMAX’s stringent norms."

Snyder faces allegations of sexual assault and harassment from a woman who used to work with the organization. The House Committee on Oversight found that he conducted a "shadow investigation" while Beth Wilkinson investigated the team on the NFL's behalf.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal's Josh Jamerson said Snyder is using his yacht to avoid testifying under oath before Congress. His lawyers have refused to comply with a subpoena, but the House Committee on Oversight has agreed to let him voluntarily testify remotely on July 28.