Report: Dwayne Haskins' Blood Alcohol Content At Time Of Death Revealed

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 26: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) before an NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died last month, when he was struck by a truck on a Florida highway.

Further details surrounding Haskins' tragic death have been unclear.

On Monday, Florida sports reporter Andy Slater reported that the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback had a high blood alcohol content level at the time of his passing.

"Dwayne Haskins had a blood-alcohol level of .24 when he was killed. Haskins had been out drinking at a Miami nightclub, got into a fight, and left, investigators say. He was in the car with a woman and they ran out of gas. Cops say the tragedy appears to be an accident," he reports.

"Haskins was walking around for about 20 minutes looking for gas, according to investigators."

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman said at the time of Haskins' death that it was unclear why he was attempting to cross the highway.

"He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic," FHP spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said in a statement last month.

Our thoughts continue to be with Haskins' friends and family members during this difficult time.