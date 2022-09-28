Report: Here's What Brett Favre's Foundation Used Money On

MADISON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre walks off the 10th tee box during the Celebrity Foursome at the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre ran a charitable foundation from 2018-2020. Its mission statement was to support disadvantaged children and cancer patients.

On Wednesday night, a troubling report from The Athletic detailed where some of the funds for Favre 4 Hope went.

According to Katie Strang and Kalyn Kahler, more than $130,000 was donated to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation. This took place at the time where Favre was trying to finance a new volleyball center.

This is an awful look for the Hall of Famer, there's no way around it.

Favre is already under fire for receiving help from former Gov. Phil Bryant to secure welfare funding for Southern Mississippi's volleyball program.

It has been reported that Favre received $1.1 million for speeches he never made. He paid back that money, but Mississippi has said he owes another $228,000 in interest

Favre has denied wrongdoing in this fraud scandal. As for his foundation, his team has not commented on it yet.

We'll continue to provide updates on this unfortunate situation when they're available.