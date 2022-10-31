Report: How Gisele Feels After Divorcing Tom Brady

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Divorce is never easy, but Gisele Bundchen is reportedly doing OK.

Last week, the legendary supermodel and her husband, Tom Brady, announced they had divorced. Bundchen and Brady had been married for more than 10 years, getting married in 2009, while having two kids together.

According to PEOPLE, the supermodel is doing OK following the divorce news.

From the report:

With the divorce, "Gisele is dealing with issues that have been plaguing her for a long time," a source close to Bündchen tells PEOPLE.

The source explains that the split from Brady, 45, "was hard at first" for Bündchen, 42, "but enough time has passed that she is settling in."

The mother-of-two "has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself."

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Speculation had been swirling about Brady and Bundchen's relationship for a couple of months now.

Both will now lead separate lives, though they plan on co-parenting their kids.