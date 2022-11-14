Report: How Gisele Met Man She Was Spotted With

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Gisele was reportedly spotted with a new man over the weekend in Puerto Rico.

The legendary supermodel, who divorced Tom Brady earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor. Gisele's reps have reportedly denied that they are dating, though Tom Brady's camp is reportedly quite skeptical.

According to TMZ Sports, Brady is not happy with the latest dating news.

A source close to Tom is not buying it, asking why this Miami guy is in Costa Rica with her. The source added, "It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage."

Brady is reportedly skeptical because Gisele has known the jiu-jitsu instructor for a while.

The man, Joaquim Valente, reportedly have Gisele some lessons earlier.

"Joaquim moved to Florida from Brazil to study at Barry University, and he has lived at the state ever since.

The athlete teaches at the Valente Brothers’ headquarters in Miami Beach alongside his family members," the New York Post reports.

Gisele getting a jiu-jitsu lesson.

Brady's camp is reportedly questioning the timing of the spotting, considering the divorce is very recent.

Brady, meanwhile, has not been spotted with anyone since his unfortunate divorce - outside of his teammates, of course.

