Report: How Much Teams Are Willing To Pay Baker Mayfield

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield remains a member of the Cleveland Browns, in large part due to his contract situation.

While the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson, they've yet to trade the former No. 1 overall pick. Mayfield is due a lot of money in 2022, which is making it difficult for some teams to trade for him.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, teams are willing to pay only $5 million or $6 million of Mayfield's contract.

"Very slow, but here are two things that could sort of speed this up. If the Browns would just agree to paying most of his $18.8 million in guaranteed money this year. Right now, the teams I've talked to believe the Browns would maybe pay half of that, or something around there, which is progress that the Browns are at least willing to be flexible here. But, teams like the Panthers or some others who have at least looked into [it] would need a lot of that money covered. They probably don't want to pay Baker more than $5 or $6 million at this point because they know they have all of the leverage against the Browns, who have their quarterback situation all worked out.

"I'm also told there is some guarantees structure that the Browns could get some salary-cap relief if Baker were to say, 'Hey, I'll lessen those guarantees. You know, I can still make the money back on a new deal with a new team.' Why would he do that though, right? He's got $19 million that's on the books, guaranteed. So, he's probably not going to be flexible, though the Browns would love that. Probably not going to happen. That's why this is at a standstill. Look for mandatory minicamp though in mid-June to maybe speed this up because it's sort of an artificial deadline. He doesn't want to show up, but it is mandatory."

Two teams have been linked to Mayfield the most - the Panthers and the Seahawks.

Will we see Mayfield traded before training camp?