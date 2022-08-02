Report: How Roger Goodell Will Handle The Deshaun Watson Punishment

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The NFL, meanwhile, has three days to appeal.

According to a report, the expectation is that Roger Goodell and the NFL will indeed appeal Watson's six-game suspension. Goodell reportedly would like to see the NFL quarterback's suspension increase significantly.

Goodell and the League have until Thursday to exercise the right to appeal.

"Multiple league sources and legal experts predict that the NFL will exercise its right to file an appeal within three days and that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will significantly increase the punishment levied against the three-time Pro Bowl passer that included no fine," said Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

The report adds Goodell may look to tack on an additional four to six games. Or, he could push for a season-long suspension and fine in the millions.

Whatever Goodell decides, he has until Thursday to file an appeal. He's no doubt looking to improve the league's reputation.

A six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson has been heavily criticized. It's a slap on the wrist in what's a serious situation.

Goodell may be looking to gain better publicity for the NFL by extending Watson's suspension.