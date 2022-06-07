Report: If Jimmy Garoppolo Could Still Start For 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers, but he's not required to report yet.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 49ers have excused Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp. When Pat McAfee asked NFL Network's Ian Rapoport if San Francisco was attempting to remove all doubt that this is Trey Lance's team, the insider said last year's starting quarterback wouldn't have done much anyway while recovering from offseason surgery.

McAfee again sought confirmation that Lance is "the guy," but Rapoport doesn't believe this is an open-and-shut case.

"I might be crazy. I still think there's a chance," Rapoport said of Garoppolo starting in 2022. "Let's say Garoppolo gets cleared not in like two weeks, but in early August. What if he comes to camp and is the better quarterback in training camp? They have to start him."

[Warning: Video contains profane language.]

When McAfee discussed getting Jimmy G back in the room, Rapoport dismissed the importance because "he's just gonna stand there anyway."

The 49ers likely didn't trade up and select Lance with the No. 3 pick to have him sit two seasons. On the other hand, Garoppolo took them to the Super Bowl three years ago and the NFC Championship Game last season.

Trading the 30-year-old seems to remain the best option for both parties, but San Francisco would have to find a taker. General manager John Lynch has said he won't release Garoppolo.

Lance will likely get an opportunity to start this season, but it may not be a 100 percent done deal.