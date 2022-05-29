Report: If NFL Teams Might Have Interest In Antonio Brown

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown said on Saturday night that he does not plan on playing in the National Football League in 2022.

The longtime NFL wide receiver attended a Fan Controlled Football League game. He was asked if he'll be playing in the NFL in 2022. Brown said he will not.

However, as longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson points out, it wouldn't be surprising to see a team show interest in Brown after the trade deadline.

"If the trade deadline passes & a postseason contender has a starting WR out due to injury, that team would be remiss not to check on @AB84 situation, at said time. Outside of the NFL interfering, seems like a challenge that’d also be hard for AB not to relish down the road too," she reports.

Brown spent the 2020 season and part of the 2021 season with the Buccaneers.

He was released by Tampa Bay following an on-field outburst in New York.