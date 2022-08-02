Report: If Tom Brady Will Face Any Punishment For Tampering

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The NFL punished the Miami Dolphins for conducting "impermissible communications" with quarterback Tom Brady.

An investigation determined that Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal spoke with Brady before and throughout the 2019 season, his final year with the New England Patriots. They also broke league tampering rules by reaching out after the 2021 season to discuss making the star quarterback a limited partner.

The Boston Globe reported in April that the Dolphins attempted to add Brady as a minority owner who would then come out of retirement to play for them.

For tampering with Brady and head coach Sean Payton, the Dolphins will lose their 2023 first-round draft selection and a 2024 third-rounder. Owner Stephen Ross was also suspended until October 17 and fined $1.5 million.

However, a league spokesperson told ESPN's Jenna Laine that Brady won't face any ramifications for speaking with Miami.

In June, after he halted his retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady didn't refute rumored conversations with Miami.

Laine also noted that the Buccaneers and Dolphins will conduct joint practices next week. Brady likely won't play much when the two Florida teams open their preseason against each other on August 13.