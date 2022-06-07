Report: Injury Diagnosis In For Jaguars Backup Quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jaguars' quarterback room took a significant hit on Monday during the team's minicamp.

Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was carted off the field during Monday's OTA practice.

"#Jaguars backup QB C.J. Beathard was carted off the field at today’s OTA practice with what sources say is a groin injury," said NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "MRI pending to reveal the extent of the injury for Beathard, who’s slated to be the No. 2 QB behind Trevor Lawrence."

The good news is it doesn't sound as serious as previously believed.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported just moments ago that Beathard's groing injury isn't too serious.

"Some good news for CJ Beathard, as the groin injury he suffered is not expected to require surgery and not overly serious," Rapoport said.

Hopefully Beathard can return for training camp.

The Jaguars can use strong depth at the quarterback position with Trevor Lawrence set to enter his second season in the NFL.