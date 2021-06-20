The Spun

4 NFL Teams Reportedly Not Doing ‘As Well’ With Vaccine

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talking at a podium at the Super Bowl.HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media during a press conference for Super Bowl 51 at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

As the NFL moves closer to a more normal 2021 season, the league continues to monitor how many players have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a recent report from Mark Maske of the Washington Post, more than half of the players in the NFL have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.  However, when it comes to which teams have the highest vaccination rates, four are reportedly lagging behind.

Those teams are reportedly the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Recently, the league and the NFLPA created several incentives for players to get vaccinated. Among them are exemption from daily testing, ability to go maskless at team facilities and a lack of travel restrictions.

“The NFL and NFLPA are sending a very clear message to the players: We’re not going to require you get vaccinated, but you’re in for a very long year if you don’t,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said last week.

There’s no way the league will be 100% vaccinated, but the higher that number goes, the more restrictions can be loosened.


