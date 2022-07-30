Report: Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With 1 NFL Team

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A Jimmy Garoppolo trade seems to be getting closer. One NFL teams is reportedly "in talks" with the veteran 49ers quarterback about a trade.

According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent have started discussing a trade with the New York Giants.

With training camps underway across the NFL, teams have already gotten a good look at their quarterback situation. The New York Giants could be in some trouble in that department, seeing that they're relying on Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

The more proven Garoppolo could be a big upgrade for the NFC East franchise.

"Even more closure around Garoppolo could be on its way soon, as Marco Martinez of the '49ers RedZone' podcast confirmed to me on Thursday that the veteran quarterback's agent has indeed been in talks with the New York Giants, who have had themselves a bit of a quarterback dilemma after electing to bypass on Daniel Jones's fifth-year option and signing veteran Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal in the offseason," writes Rohan Chakravarthi of 49ers Web Zone.



Word on the street is Daniel Jones hasn't looked promising in training camp so far. And with Brian Daboll looking to make a strong impression in his first season in the Big Apple, a quarterback upgrade could be on the horizon.

It's worth a reminder Garoppolo has led the 49ers to two NFC Championships in three seasons. He's no slouch, the Niners simply need to move on to Trey Lance.

Garoppolo makes plenty of sense for the Giants; should they make the trade?