Report: Kirk Herbstreit's Loved Ones Worried About Him

Kirk Herbstreit has a lot on his plate this fall. The longtime college football analyst will be covering college football for ESPN, as usual, but he's also going to be covering the NFL for Amazon Prime.

Can the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback really do both?

Obviously, Herbstreit - along with ESPN and Amazon - believe he can.

But according to the Los Angeles Times, Herbstreit's loved ones are worried about him.

"Damn right, I'm worried about him," one loved one said.

"Is he gonna be able to do this?" one loved one wonders.

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso is certainly worried.

“Damn right I’m worried about him. I’m worried about him taking care of himself. All I know is, I told him, I had a stroke, and it almost killed me. I’ve been on blood thinners for 13 years. Don’t screw around," Corso said.

Herbstreit had a scare earlier this year, when he had a blood clot that forced him out of some coverage. Thankfully, he's made a full recovery, but those close to him are still understandably worried.

Corso isn't the only one.

“There’s definitely concern. We’re traveling all the time. You don’t always eat the right stuff. You don’t always get the right amount of sleep. It’s a grind in the season. When he told me about it, I was really concerned for him and then concerned about, ‘Hey, is he gonna be able to do this?’" Amazon Prime producer Fred Gaudelli said.

