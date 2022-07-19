Report: Likely Suspension Number Revealed For Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns continue to wait for a verdict on a possible punishment for Deshaun Watson.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Monday that Watson and the NFL Players Association are prepared to file a counter lawsuit in federal court if he's suspended for a full season. However, that's not the likely outcome.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Judge Sue L. Robinson will likely issue a suspension in the range of two to eight games.

It's unclear how Watson or the league would respond to such a decision.

Watson's three-day discipline hearing ended on June 30. Robinson said the judge's ruling could become right before or during training camp, which begins July 27. The delay could potentially give Watson and the league additional time to reach a settlement.

Two weeks ago, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the NFL proposed an indefinite suspension with the chance to apply for reinstatement after 12 games. However, Watson, and the NFLPA weren't willing to accept an indefinite suspension.

Watson agreed to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment during massage therapy sessions. His former team, the Houston Texans, have settled 30 claims over the organization's role in those allegations.