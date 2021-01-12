Report: Multiple NFL Teams Inquired About Pat Fitzgerald

Pat Fitzgerald’s work at Northwestern has earned him notice from NFL teams. But how interested is the 46-year-old head coach in jumping to the pros?

Not very, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. On Monday night, Schefter tweeted that “multiple” NFL teams have asked about Fitzgerald, but as of now, he hasn’t taken any interviews.

Fitzgerald has been the head coach at his alma mater for the last 15 seasons. He’s never worked in the NFL in any capacity.

Multiple NFL teams have inquired about Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald and, to date, as of right now, he has not agreed to any of the interviews, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2021

Assuming this report is accurate–and we are, since Schefter is usually on point with this stuff–it seems to indicate one of two things. Either Fitzgerald isn’t all that interested in the NFL at all, or he’s going to be very particular about what job he considers.

Fitzgerald never played in a regular season NFL game, nor has he ever worked for a team. However, many have cited the Chicago Bears as a team he’d be interested in leading.

On paper, it makes sense. Fitzgerald is an Illinois native and has coached at NU in Evanston since 2001. There are obvious ties there.

However, even if Fitzgerald would be intrigued by the Bears, it doesn’t appear that Chicago will be making a change at head coach. Matt Nagy is expected back in 2021.